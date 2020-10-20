1 CFA Franc =
0.000000497331224 Ethereum
1 ETH = 2,010,730 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ETH
|1 XOF
|0.000000497331 ETH
|5 XOF
|0.00000248666 ETH
|10 XOF
|0.00000497331 ETH
|25 XOF
|0.0000124333 ETH
|50 XOF
|0.0000248666 ETH
|100 XOF
|0.0000497331 ETH
|500 XOF
|0.000248666 ETH
|1,000 XOF
|0.000497331 ETH
|5,000 XOF
|0.00248666 ETH
|10,000 XOF
|0.00497331 ETH
1 XOF = 0 ETH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000048800
|0.00000057010
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000042870
|0.00000042530
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000046240
|0.00000048990
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.74%
|3.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.More Ethereum info
