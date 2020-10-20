1 XOF to ESP - Convert CFA Francs to Spanish Pesetas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.25365382 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 3.94238 XOF

ESP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Spanish Peseta

xof
XOF
esp
ESP
1 XOF0.253654 ESP
5 XOF1.26827 ESP
10 XOF2.53654 ESP
25 XOF6.34135 ESP
50 XOF12.6827 ESP
100 XOF25.3654 ESP
500 XOF126.827 ESP
1,000 XOF253.654 ESP
5,000 XOF1,268.27 ESP
10,000 XOF2,536.54 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to CFA Franc

esp
ESP
xof
XOF
1 ESP3.94238 XOF
5 ESP19.7119 XOF
10 ESP39.4238 XOF
25 ESP98.5595 XOF
50 ESP197.119 XOF
100 ESP394.238 XOF
500 ESP1,971.19 XOF
1,000 ESP3,942.38 XOF
5,000 ESP19,711.9 XOF
10,000 ESP39,423.8 XOF

XOF to ESP Chart

1 XOF = 0 ESP

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings