1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000265412993797 Polkadot

1 DOT = 3,767.71 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Polkadot conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:26 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Polkadot

xof
XOF
dot
DOT
1 XOF0.000265413 DOT
5 XOF0.00132706 DOT
10 XOF0.00265413 DOT
25 XOF0.00663532 DOT
50 XOF0.0132706 DOT
100 XOF0.0265413 DOT
500 XOF0.132706 DOT
1,000 XOF0.265413 DOT
5,000 XOF1.32706 DOT
10,000 XOF2.65413 DOT

Convert Polkadot to CFA Franc

dot
DOT
xof
XOF
1 DOT3,767.71 XOF
5 DOT18,838.6 XOF
10 DOT37,677.1 XOF
25 DOT94,192.8 XOF
50 DOT188,386 XOF
100 DOT376,771 XOF
500 DOT1,883,860 XOF
1,000 DOT3,767,710 XOF
5,000 DOT18,838,600 XOF
10,000 DOT37,677,100 XOF

XOF to DOT Chart

1 XOF = 0 DOT

1 CFA Franc to Polkadot stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000290560.00029056
Low
0.000229030.00018311
Average
0.000261670.00023943
Volatility
3.24%3.66%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

