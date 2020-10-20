1 CFA Franc =
0.000004400193426 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 227,263 XOF
XOF
BCH
|1 XOF
|0.00000440019 BCH
|5 XOF
|0.000022001 BCH
|10 XOF
|0.0000440019 BCH
|25 XOF
|0.000110005 BCH
|50 XOF
|0.00022001 BCH
|100 XOF
|0.000440019 BCH
|500 XOF
|0.0022001 BCH
|1,000 XOF
|0.00440019 BCH
|5,000 XOF
|0.022001 BCH
|10,000 XOF
|0.0440019 BCH
1 XOF = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000044948
|0.0000044948
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000033478
|0.0000023725
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000039200
|0.0000035298
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.03%
|3.90%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.More Bitcoin Cash info
