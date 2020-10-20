1 XOF to AZM - Convert CFA Francs to Azerbaijani Manats

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

13.980413 Azerbaijani Manats

1 AZM = 0.0715286 XOF

AZM replaced by AZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Azerbaijani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Azerbaijani Manat

xof
XOF
azm
AZM
1 XOF13.9804 AZM
5 XOF69.9021 AZM
10 XOF139.804 AZM
25 XOF349.51 AZM
50 XOF699.021 AZM
100 XOF1,398.04 AZM
500 XOF6,990.21 AZM
1,000 XOF13,980.4 AZM
5,000 XOF69,902.1 AZM
10,000 XOF139,804 AZM

Convert Azerbaijani Manat to CFA Franc

azm
AZM
xof
XOF
1 AZM0.0715286 XOF
5 AZM0.357643 XOF
10 AZM0.715286 XOF
25 AZM1.78822 XOF
50 AZM3.57643 XOF
100 AZM7.15286 XOF
500 AZM35.7643 XOF
1,000 AZM71.5286 XOF
5,000 AZM357.643 XOF
10,000 AZM715.286 XOF

XOF to AZM Chart

1 XOF = 0 AZM

1 CFA Franc to Azerbaijani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00282750.0028275
Low
0.00276690.0027540
Average
0.00278860.0027911
Volatility
0.32%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

