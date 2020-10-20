1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.000360157295347 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 2,776.56 WST
WST
XPT
|1 WST
|0.000360157 XPT
|5 WST
|0.00180079 XPT
|10 WST
|0.00360157 XPT
|25 WST
|0.00900393 XPT
|50 WST
|0.0180079 XPT
|100 WST
|0.0360157 XPT
|500 WST
|0.180079 XPT
|1,000 WST
|0.360157 XPT
|5,000 WST
|1.80079 XPT
|10,000 WST
|3.60157 XPT
1 WST = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00040979
|0.00041552
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035806
|0.00033792
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00038097
|0.00038096
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.01%
|5.86%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.More Platinum Ounce info
