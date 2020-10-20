1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.011982002201744 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 83.4585 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
XAG
|1 WST
|0.011982 XAG
|5 WST
|0.05991 XAG
|10 WST
|0.11982 XAG
|25 WST
|0.29955 XAG
|50 WST
|0.5991 XAG
|100 WST
|1.1982 XAG
|500 WST
|5.991 XAG
|1,000 WST
|11.982 XAG
|5,000 WST
|59.91 XAG
|10,000 WST
|119.82 XAG
1 WST = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012704
|0.013733
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011712
|0.011412
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012385
|0.012611
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.29%
|2.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
