1 WST to PEN - Convert Samoan Tala to Peruvian Soles

Xe Currency Converter

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

1.3887498 Peruvian Soles

1 PEN = 0.720072 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Peruvian Sol conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:04 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Peruvian Sol

wst
WST
pen
PEN
1 WST1.38875 PEN
5 WST6.94375 PEN
10 WST13.8875 PEN
25 WST34.7187 PEN
50 WST69.4375 PEN
100 WST138.875 PEN
500 WST694.375 PEN
1,000 WST1,388.75 PEN
5,000 WST6,943.75 PEN
10,000 WST13,887.5 PEN

Convert Peruvian Sol to Samoan Tala

pen
PEN
wst
WST
1 PEN0.720072 WST
5 PEN3.60036 WST
10 PEN7.20072 WST
25 PEN18.0018 WST
50 PEN36.0036 WST
100 PEN72.0072 WST
500 PEN360.036 WST
1,000 PEN720.072 WST
5,000 PEN3,600.36 WST
10,000 PEN7,200.72 WST

WST to PEN Chart

1 WST = 0 PEN

1 Samoan Tala to Peruvian Sol stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.40581.4058
Low
1.36421.3257
Average
1.38751.3673
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

