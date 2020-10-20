1 WST to KES - Convert Samoan Tala to Kenyan Shillings

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

46.982549 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 0.0212845 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:02 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Kenyan Shilling

wst
WST
kes
KES
1 WST46.9825 KES
5 WST234.913 KES
10 WST469.825 KES
25 WST1,174.56 KES
50 WST2,349.13 KES
100 WST4,698.25 KES
500 WST23,491.3 KES
1,000 WST46,982.5 KES
5,000 WST234,913 KES
10,000 WST469,825 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to Samoan Tala

kes
KES
wst
WST
1 KES0.0212845 WST
5 KES0.106422 WST
10 KES0.212845 WST
25 KES0.532112 WST
50 KES1.06422 WST
100 KES2.12845 WST
500 KES10.6422 WST
1,000 KES21.2845 WST
5,000 KES106.422 WST
10,000 KES212.845 WST

WST to KES Chart

1 WST = 0 KES

1 Samoan Tala to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
48.01750.272
Low
46.81646.816
Average
47.27647.785
Volatility
0.47%0.94%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

