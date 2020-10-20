1.00 Samoan Tala =
2.6637753 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 0.375407 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
CNH
|1 WST
|2.66378 CNH
|5 WST
|13.3189 CNH
|10 WST
|26.6378 CNH
|25 WST
|66.5944 CNH
|50 WST
|133.189 CNH
|100 WST
|266.378 CNH
|500 WST
|1,331.89 CNH
|1,000 WST
|2,663.78 CNH
|5,000 WST
|13,318.9 CNH
|10,000 WST
|26,637.8 CNH
1 WST = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.6782
|2.7095
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.6514
|2.6025
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.6640
|2.6471
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.24%
|0.74%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
