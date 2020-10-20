1 QAR to VES - Convert Qatari Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

10.006284 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 0.0999372 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:43 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar

qar
QAR
ves
VES
1 QAR10.0063 VES
5 QAR50.0314 VES
10 QAR100.063 VES
25 QAR250.157 VES
50 QAR500.314 VES
100 QAR1,000.63 VES
500 QAR5,003.14 VES
1,000 QAR10,006.3 VES
5,000 QAR50,031.4 VES
10,000 QAR100,063 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Qatari Riyal

ves
VES
qar
QAR
1 VES0.0999372 QAR
5 VES0.499686 QAR
10 VES0.999372 QAR
25 VES2.49843 QAR
50 VES4.99686 QAR
100 VES9.99372 QAR
500 VES49.9686 QAR
1,000 VES99.9372 QAR
5,000 VES499.686 QAR
10,000 VES999.372 QAR

QAR to VES Chart

1 QAR = 0 VES

1 Qatari Riyal to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
10.18610.186
Low
9.95849.9245
Average
10.0039.9993
Volatility
0.48%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

