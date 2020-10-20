1.00 Qatari Riyal =
10.006284 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 0.0999372 QAR
QAR
VES
|1 QAR
|10.0063 VES
|5 QAR
|50.0314 VES
|10 QAR
|100.063 VES
|25 QAR
|250.157 VES
|50 QAR
|500.314 VES
|100 QAR
|1,000.63 VES
|500 QAR
|5,003.14 VES
|1,000 QAR
|10,006.3 VES
|5,000 QAR
|50,031.4 VES
|10,000 QAR
|100,063 VES
1 QAR = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|10.186
|10.186
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|9.9584
|9.9245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|10.003
|9.9993
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
