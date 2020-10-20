1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.03172262 Uniswap
1 UNI = 31.5232 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
UNI
|1 QAR
|0.0317226 UNI
|5 QAR
|0.158613 UNI
|10 QAR
|0.317226 UNI
|25 QAR
|0.793066 UNI
|50 QAR
|1.58613 UNI
|100 QAR
|3.17226 UNI
|500 QAR
|15.8613 UNI
|1,000 QAR
|31.7226 UNI
|5,000 QAR
|158.613 UNI
|10,000 QAR
|317.226 UNI
1 QAR = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031008
|0.040503
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022948
|0.022948
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.027809
|0.031259
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.54%
|6.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.
