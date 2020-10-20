1 QAR to UNI - Convert Qatari Rials to Uniswap

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.03172262 Uniswap

1 UNI = 31.5232 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Qatari Riyal to Uniswap conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:43 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Uniswap

qar
QAR
uni
UNI
1 QAR0.0317226 UNI
5 QAR0.158613 UNI
10 QAR0.317226 UNI
25 QAR0.793066 UNI
50 QAR1.58613 UNI
100 QAR3.17226 UNI
500 QAR15.8613 UNI
1,000 QAR31.7226 UNI
5,000 QAR158.613 UNI
10,000 QAR317.226 UNI

Convert Uniswap to Qatari Riyal

uni
UNI
qar
QAR
1 UNI31.5232 QAR
5 UNI157.616 QAR
10 UNI315.232 QAR
25 UNI788.081 QAR
50 UNI1,576.16 QAR
100 UNI3,152.32 QAR
500 UNI15,761.6 QAR
1,000 UNI31,523.2 QAR
5,000 UNI157,616 QAR
10,000 UNI315,232 QAR

QAR to UNI Chart

1 QAR = 0 UNI

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Uniswap stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0310080.040503
Low
0.0229480.022948
Average
0.0278090.031259
Volatility
6.54%6.01%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
uni

UNI - Uniswap

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.

More Uniswap info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings