1 QAR to UGX - Convert Qatari Rials to Ugandan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1,019.5421 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 0.000980833 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 8, 2024, 21:43 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Ugandan Shilling

qar
QAR
ugx
UGX
1 QAR1,019.54 UGX
5 QAR5,097.71 UGX
10 QAR10,195.4 UGX
25 QAR25,488.6 UGX
50 QAR50,977.1 UGX
100 QAR101,954 UGX
500 QAR509,771 UGX
1,000 QAR1,019,540 UGX
5,000 QAR5,097,710 UGX
10,000 QAR10,195,400 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Qatari Riyal

ugx
UGX
qar
QAR
1 UGX0.000980833 QAR
5 UGX0.00490416 QAR
10 UGX0.00980833 QAR
25 UGX0.0245208 QAR
50 UGX0.0490416 QAR
100 UGX0.0980833 QAR
500 UGX0.490416 QAR
1,000 UGX0.980833 QAR
5,000 UGX4.90416 QAR
10,000 UGX9.80833 QAR

QAR to UGX Chart

1 QAR = 0 UGX

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1,045.71,053.3
Low
1,014.21,014.2
Average
1,024.71,037.3
Volatility
0.50%0.38%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

More Ugandan Shilling info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings