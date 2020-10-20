1 QAR to TVD - Convert Qatari Rials to Tuvaluan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.41164257 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 2.42929 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:43 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Tuvaluan Dollar

qar
QAR
tvd
TVD
1 QAR0.411643 TVD
5 QAR2.05821 TVD
10 QAR4.11643 TVD
25 QAR10.2911 TVD
50 QAR20.5821 TVD
100 QAR41.1643 TVD
500 QAR205.821 TVD
1,000 QAR411.643 TVD
5,000 QAR2,058.21 TVD
10,000 QAR4,116.43 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to Qatari Riyal

tvd
TVD
qar
QAR
1 TVD2.42929 QAR
5 TVD12.1465 QAR
10 TVD24.2929 QAR
25 TVD60.7323 QAR
50 TVD121.465 QAR
100 TVD242.929 QAR
500 TVD1,214.65 QAR
1,000 TVD2,429.29 QAR
5,000 TVD12,146.5 QAR
10,000 TVD24,292.9 QAR

QAR to TVD Chart

1 QAR = 0 TVD

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.417360.42845
Low
0.410670.41002
Average
0.413580.41654
Volatility
0.40%0.45%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

More Tuvaluan Dollar info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings