1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.41164257 Tuvaluan Dollars
1 TVD = 2.42929 QAR
QAR
TVD
|1 QAR
|0.411643 TVD
|5 QAR
|2.05821 TVD
|10 QAR
|4.11643 TVD
|25 QAR
|10.2911 TVD
|50 QAR
|20.5821 TVD
|100 QAR
|41.1643 TVD
|500 QAR
|205.821 TVD
|1,000 QAR
|411.643 TVD
|5,000 QAR
|2,058.21 TVD
|10,000 QAR
|4,116.43 TVD
1 QAR = 0 TVD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41736
|0.42845
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41067
|0.41002
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.41358
|0.41654
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.More Tuvaluan Dollar info
