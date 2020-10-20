1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.96256674 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 1.03889 QAR
QAR
TMT
|1 QAR
|0.962567 TMT
|5 QAR
|4.81283 TMT
|10 QAR
|9.62567 TMT
|25 QAR
|24.0642 TMT
|50 QAR
|48.1283 TMT
|100 QAR
|96.2567 TMT
|500 QAR
|481.283 TMT
|1,000 QAR
|962.567 TMT
|5,000 QAR
|4,812.83 TMT
|10,000 QAR
|9,625.67 TMT
1 QAR = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.96428
|0.96428
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.95979
|0.95972
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.96235
|0.96154
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14%
|0.17%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
