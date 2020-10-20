1 QAR to STD - Convert Qatari Rials to Sao Tomean Dobras

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

6,282.3647 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.000159176 QAR

STD replaced by STN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:49 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Sao Tomean Dobra

qar
QAR
std
STD
1 QAR6,282.36 STD
5 QAR31,411.8 STD
10 QAR62,823.6 STD
25 QAR157,059 STD
50 QAR314,118 STD
100 QAR628,236 STD
500 QAR3,141,180 STD
1,000 QAR6,282,360 STD
5,000 QAR31,411,800 STD
10,000 QAR62,823,600 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Qatari Riyal

std
STD
qar
QAR
1 STD0.000159176 QAR
5 STD0.000795879 QAR
10 STD0.00159176 QAR
25 STD0.00397939 QAR
50 STD0.00795879 QAR
100 STD0.0159176 QAR
500 STD0.0795879 QAR
1,000 STD0.159176 QAR
5,000 STD0.795879 QAR
10,000 STD1.59176 QAR

QAR to STD Chart

1 QAR = 0 STD

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.37706.3993
Low
6.17886.1788
Average
6.29486.2890
Volatility
0.67%0.68%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

