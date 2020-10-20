1 QAR to SRG - Convert Qatari Rials to Surinamese Guilders

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

8,378.7885 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.000119349 QAR

SRG replaced by SRD

Qatari Riyal to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:49 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Surinamese Guilder

qar
QAR
srg
SRG
1 QAR8,378.79 SRG
5 QAR41,893.9 SRG
10 QAR83,787.9 SRG
25 QAR209,470 SRG
50 QAR418,939 SRG
100 QAR837,879 SRG
500 QAR4,189,390 SRG
1,000 QAR8,378,790 SRG
5,000 QAR41,893,900 SRG
10,000 QAR83,787,900 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Qatari Riyal

srg
SRG
qar
QAR
1 SRG0.000119349 QAR
5 SRG0.000596745 QAR
10 SRG0.00119349 QAR
25 SRG0.00298372 QAR
50 SRG0.00596745 QAR
100 SRG0.0119349 QAR
500 SRG0.0596745 QAR
1,000 SRG0.119349 QAR
5,000 SRG0.596745 QAR
10,000 SRG1.19349 QAR

QAR to SRG Chart

1 QAR = 0 SRG

1 Qatari Riyal to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
8.86509.6235
Low
8.32978.3297
Average
8.63319.0244
Volatility
1.67%1.86%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

