1 QAR to SRD - Convert Qatari Rials to Surinamese Dollars

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

8.3791341 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 0.119344 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:42 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Surinamese Dollar

qar
QAR
srd
SRD
1 QAR8.37913 SRD
5 QAR41.8957 SRD
10 QAR83.7913 SRD
25 QAR209.478 SRD
50 QAR418.957 SRD
100 QAR837.913 SRD
500 QAR4,189.57 SRD
1,000 QAR8,379.13 SRD
5,000 QAR41,895.7 SRD
10,000 QAR83,791.3 SRD

Convert Surinamese Dollar to Qatari Riyal

srd
SRD
qar
QAR
1 SRD0.119344 QAR
5 SRD0.59672 QAR
10 SRD1.19344 QAR
25 SRD2.9836 QAR
50 SRD5.9672 QAR
100 SRD11.9344 QAR
500 SRD59.672 QAR
1,000 SRD119.344 QAR
5,000 SRD596.72 QAR
10,000 SRD1,193.44 QAR

QAR to SRD Chart

1 QAR = 0 SRD

1 Qatari Riyal to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
8.86509.6235
Low
8.32978.3297
Average
8.63319.0244
Volatility
1.67%1.86%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

srd

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

