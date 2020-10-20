1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.045787546 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 21.8400 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
SPL
|1 QAR
|0.0457875 SPL
|5 QAR
|0.228938 SPL
|10 QAR
|0.457875 SPL
|25 QAR
|1.14469 SPL
|50 QAR
|2.28938 SPL
|100 QAR
|4.57875 SPL
|500 QAR
|22.8938 SPL
|1,000 QAR
|45.7875 SPL
|5,000 QAR
|228.938 SPL
|10,000 QAR
|457.875 SPL
1 QAR = 0 SPL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.045788
|0.045788
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.045788
|0.045788
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.045788
|0.045788
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.
