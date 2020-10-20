1.00 Qatari Riyal =
6,213.4422 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.000160941 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
6,213.4422 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.000160941 QAR
QAR
SLL
|1 QAR
|6,213.44 SLL
|5 QAR
|31,067.2 SLL
|10 QAR
|62,134.4 SLL
|25 QAR
|155,336 SLL
|50 QAR
|310,672 SLL
|100 QAR
|621,344 SLL
|500 QAR
|3,106,720 SLL
|1,000 QAR
|6,213,440 SLL
|5,000 QAR
|31,067,200 SLL
|10,000 QAR
|62,134,400 SLL
1 QAR = 0 SLL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6,219.2
|6,378.1
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6,153.6
|6,153.6
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|6,183.8
|6,218.5
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.More Sierra Leonean Leone info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings