1 QAR to SLE - Convert Qatari Rials to Sierra Leonean Leones

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

6.2131308 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLE = 0.160949 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Qatari Riyal to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 06:11 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Sierra Leonean Leone

qar
QAR
sle
SLE
1 QAR6.21313 SLE
5 QAR31.0657 SLE
10 QAR62.1313 SLE
25 QAR155.328 SLE
50 QAR310.657 SLE
100 QAR621.313 SLE
500 QAR3,106.57 SLE
1,000 QAR6,213.13 SLE
5,000 QAR31,065.7 SLE
10,000 QAR62,131.3 SLE

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Qatari Riyal

sle
SLE
qar
QAR
1 SLE0.160949 QAR
5 SLE0.804747 QAR
10 SLE1.60949 QAR
25 SLE4.02374 QAR
50 SLE8.04747 QAR
100 SLE16.0949 QAR
500 SLE80.4747 QAR
1,000 SLE160.949 QAR
5,000 SLE804.747 QAR
10,000 SLE1,609.49 QAR

QAR to SLE Chart

1 QAR = 0 SLE

1 Qatari Riyal to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.21926.3781
Low
6.15366.1536
Average
6.18386.2185
Volatility
0.36%0.60%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sle

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

