1 QAR to SCR - Convert Qatari Rials to Seychellois Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

3.7689293 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 0.265327 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:32 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Seychellois Rupee

qar
QAR
scr
SCR
1 QAR3.76893 SCR
5 QAR18.8446 SCR
10 QAR37.6893 SCR
25 QAR94.2232 SCR
50 QAR188.446 SCR
100 QAR376.893 SCR
500 QAR1,884.46 SCR
1,000 QAR3,768.93 SCR
5,000 QAR18,844.6 SCR
10,000 QAR37,689.3 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Qatari Riyal

scr
SCR
qar
QAR
1 SCR0.265327 QAR
5 SCR1.32664 QAR
10 SCR2.65327 QAR
25 SCR6.63318 QAR
50 SCR13.2664 QAR
100 SCR26.5327 QAR
500 SCR132.664 QAR
1,000 SCR265.327 QAR
5,000 SCR1,326.64 QAR
10,000 SCR2,653.27 QAR

QAR to SCR Chart

1 QAR = 0 SCR

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.08764.0876
Low
3.71023.6641
Average
3.84623.8114
Volatility
3.38%3.72%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Seychellois Rupee info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings