1 QAR to PTE - Convert Qatari Rials to Portuguese Escudos

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

51.187865 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 0.0195359 QAR

PTE replaced by EUR

Qatari Riyal to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:49 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Portuguese Escudo

1 QAR51.1879 PTE
5 QAR255.939 PTE
10 QAR511.879 PTE
25 QAR1,279.7 PTE
50 QAR2,559.39 PTE
100 QAR5,118.79 PTE
500 QAR25,593.9 PTE
1,000 QAR51,187.9 PTE
5,000 QAR255,939 PTE
10,000 QAR511,879 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Qatari Riyal

1 PTE0.0195359 QAR
5 PTE0.0976794 QAR
10 PTE0.195359 QAR
25 PTE0.488397 QAR
50 PTE0.976794 QAR
100 PTE1.95359 QAR
500 PTE9.76794 QAR
1,000 PTE19.5359 QAR
5,000 PTE97.6794 QAR
10,000 PTE195.359 QAR

QAR to PTE Chart

1 QAR = 0 PTE

1 Qatari Riyal to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

, ratings