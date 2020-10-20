1 QAR to NLG - Convert Qatari Rials to Dutch Guilders

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.56266004 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 1.77727 QAR

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:49 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Dutch Guilder

qar
QAR
nlg
NLG
1 QAR0.56266 NLG
5 QAR2.8133 NLG
10 QAR5.6266 NLG
25 QAR14.0665 NLG
50 QAR28.133 NLG
100 QAR56.266 NLG
500 QAR281.33 NLG
1,000 QAR562.66 NLG
5,000 QAR2,813.3 NLG
10,000 QAR5,626.6 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Qatari Riyal

nlg
NLG
qar
QAR
1 NLG1.77727 QAR
5 NLG8.88636 QAR
10 NLG17.7727 QAR
25 NLG44.4318 QAR
50 NLG88.8636 QAR
100 NLG177.727 QAR
500 NLG888.636 QAR
1,000 NLG1,777.27 QAR
5,000 NLG8,886.36 QAR
10,000 NLG17,772.7 QAR

QAR to NLG Chart

1 QAR = 0 NLG

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings