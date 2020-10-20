1 QAR to MVR - Convert Qatari Rials to Maldivian Rufiyaa

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

4.2147295 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 0.237263 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:31 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Maldivian Rufiyaa

qar
QAR
mvr
MVR
1 QAR4.21473 MVR
5 QAR21.0736 MVR
10 QAR42.1473 MVR
25 QAR105.368 MVR
50 QAR210.736 MVR
100 QAR421.473 MVR
500 QAR2,107.36 MVR
1,000 QAR4,214.73 MVR
5,000 QAR21,073.6 MVR
10,000 QAR42,147.3 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Qatari Riyal

mvr
MVR
qar
QAR
1 MVR0.237263 QAR
5 MVR1.18632 QAR
10 MVR2.37263 QAR
25 MVR5.93158 QAR
50 MVR11.8632 QAR
100 MVR23.7263 QAR
500 MVR118.632 QAR
1,000 MVR237.263 QAR
5,000 MVR1,186.32 QAR
10,000 MVR2,372.63 QAR

QAR to MVR Chart

1 QAR = 0 MVR

1 Qatari Riyal to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.24734.2473
Low
4.16464.1646
Average
4.23254.2348
Volatility
0.52%0.35%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

