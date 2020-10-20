1.00 Qatari Riyal =
6,140.4319 Malagasy Francs
1 MGF = 0.000162855 QAR
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
6,140.4319 Malagasy Francs
1 MGF = 0.000162855 QAR
MGF replaced by MGA
QAR
MGF
|1 QAR
|6,140.43 MGF
|5 QAR
|30,702.2 MGF
|10 QAR
|61,404.3 MGF
|25 QAR
|153,511 MGF
|50 QAR
|307,022 MGF
|100 QAR
|614,043 MGF
|500 QAR
|3,070,220 MGF
|1,000 QAR
|6,140,430 MGF
|5,000 QAR
|30,702,200 MGF
|10,000 QAR
|61,404,300 MGF
1 QAR = 0 MGF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1,232.7
|1,232.7
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1,220.9
|1,193.3
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1,228.7
|1,218.4
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings