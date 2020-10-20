1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.019273891565934 Chainlink
1 LINK = 51.8837 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.019273891565934 Chainlink
1 LINK = 51.8837 QAR
QAR
LINK
|1 QAR
|0.0192739 LINK
|5 QAR
|0.0963695 LINK
|10 QAR
|0.192739 LINK
|25 QAR
|0.481847 LINK
|50 QAR
|0.963695 LINK
|100 QAR
|1.92739 LINK
|500 QAR
|9.63695 LINK
|1,000 QAR
|19.2739 LINK
|5,000 QAR
|96.3695 LINK
|10,000 QAR
|192.739 LINK
LINK
QAR
|1 LINK
|51.8837 QAR
|5 LINK
|259.418 QAR
|10 LINK
|518.837 QAR
|25 LINK
|1,297.09 QAR
|50 LINK
|2,594.18 QAR
|100 LINK
|5,188.37 QAR
|500 LINK
|25,941.8 QAR
|1,000 LINK
|51,883.7 QAR
|5,000 LINK
|259,418 QAR
|10,000 LINK
|518,837 QAR
1 QAR = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020833
|0.021161
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015133
|0.014638
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.018351
|0.018093
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.35%
|4.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings