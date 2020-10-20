1 QAR to KZT - Convert Qatari Rials to Kazakhstani Tenge

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

129.94771 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 0.00769540 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:30 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Kazakhstani Tenge

qar
QAR
kzt
KZT
1 QAR129.948 KZT
5 QAR649.739 KZT
10 QAR1,299.48 KZT
25 QAR3,248.69 KZT
50 QAR6,497.39 KZT
100 QAR12,994.8 KZT
500 QAR64,973.9 KZT
1,000 QAR129,948 KZT
5,000 QAR649,739 KZT
10,000 QAR1,299,480 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Qatari Riyal

kzt
KZT
qar
QAR
1 KZT0.0076954 QAR
5 KZT0.038477 QAR
10 KZT0.076954 QAR
25 KZT0.192385 QAR
50 KZT0.38477 QAR
100 KZT0.76954 QAR
500 KZT3.8477 QAR
1,000 KZT7.6954 QAR
5,000 KZT38.477 QAR
10,000 KZT76.954 QAR

QAR to KZT Chart

1 QAR = 0 KZT

1 Qatari Riyal to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
130.21130.21
Low
122.85120.81
Average
125.89123.34
Volatility
0.42%0.33%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

, ratings