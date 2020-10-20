1.00 Qatari Riyal =
23.66241 Kyrgyzstani Soms
1 KGS = 0.0422611 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
KGS
|1 QAR
|23.6624 KGS
|5 QAR
|118.312 KGS
|10 QAR
|236.624 KGS
|25 QAR
|591.56 KGS
|50 QAR
|1,183.12 KGS
|100 QAR
|2,366.24 KGS
|500 QAR
|11,831.2 KGS
|1,000 QAR
|23,662.4 KGS
|5,000 QAR
|118,312 KGS
|10,000 QAR
|236,624 KGS
1 QAR = 0 KGS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|24.148
|24.548
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|23.661
|23.661
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|23.919
|24.198
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.14%
The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.
These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
