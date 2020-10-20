1 QAR to GNF - Convert Qatari Rials to Guinean Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

2,362.624 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 0.000423258 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:29 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Guinean Franc

qar
QAR
gnf
GNF
1 QAR2,362.62 GNF
5 QAR11,813.1 GNF
10 QAR23,626.2 GNF
25 QAR59,065.6 GNF
50 QAR118,131 GNF
100 QAR236,262 GNF
500 QAR1,181,310 GNF
1,000 QAR2,362,620 GNF
5,000 QAR11,813,100 GNF
10,000 QAR23,626,200 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Qatari Riyal

gnf
GNF
qar
QAR
1 GNF0.000423258 QAR
5 GNF0.00211629 QAR
10 GNF0.00423258 QAR
25 GNF0.0105815 QAR
50 GNF0.0211629 QAR
100 GNF0.0423258 QAR
500 GNF0.211629 QAR
1,000 GNF0.423258 QAR
5,000 GNF2.11629 QAR
10,000 GNF4.23258 QAR

QAR to GNF Chart

1 QAR = 0 GNF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2,375.22,375.2
Low
2,329.02,329.0
Average
2,361.22,359.7
Volatility
0.71%0.47%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

More Guinean Franc info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings