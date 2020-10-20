1 QAR to GMD - Convert Qatari Rials to Gambian Dalasis

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

18.659652 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 0.0535916 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:29 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Gambian Dalasi

qar
QAR
gmd
GMD
1 QAR18.6597 GMD
5 QAR93.2983 GMD
10 QAR186.597 GMD
25 QAR466.491 GMD
50 QAR932.983 GMD
100 QAR1,865.97 GMD
500 QAR9,329.83 GMD
1,000 QAR18,659.7 GMD
5,000 QAR93,298.3 GMD
10,000 QAR186,597 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to Qatari Riyal

gmd
GMD
qar
QAR
1 GMD0.0535916 QAR
5 GMD0.267958 QAR
10 GMD0.535916 QAR
25 GMD1.33979 QAR
50 GMD2.67958 QAR
100 GMD5.35916 QAR
500 GMD26.7958 QAR
1,000 GMD53.5916 QAR
5,000 GMD267.958 QAR
10,000 GMD535.916 QAR

QAR to GMD Chart

1 QAR = 0 GMD

1 Qatari Riyal to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
18.71918.719
Low
18.61318.613
Average
18.65518.646
Volatility
0.22%0.14%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

, ratings