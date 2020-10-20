1 QAR to GHS - Convert Qatari Rials to Ghanaian Cedis

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

4.2117122 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHS = 0.237433 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:41 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Ghanaian Cedi

qar
QAR
ghs
GHS
1 QAR4.21171 GHS
5 QAR21.0586 GHS
10 QAR42.1171 GHS
25 QAR105.293 GHS
50 QAR210.586 GHS
100 QAR421.171 GHS
500 QAR2,105.86 GHS
1,000 QAR4,211.71 GHS
5,000 QAR21,058.6 GHS
10,000 QAR42,117.1 GHS

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Qatari Riyal

ghs
GHS
qar
QAR
1 GHS0.237433 QAR
5 GHS1.18717 QAR
10 GHS2.37433 QAR
25 GHS5.93583 QAR
50 GHS11.8717 QAR
100 GHS23.7433 QAR
500 GHS118.717 QAR
1,000 GHS237.433 QAR
5,000 GHS1,187.17 QAR
10,000 GHS2,374.33 QAR

QAR to GHS Chart

1 QAR = 0 GHS

1 Qatari Riyal to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.21464.2146
Low
4.05293.6587
Average
4.13023.9081
Volatility
0.23%0.57%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

