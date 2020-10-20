1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.21624872 Guernsey Pounds
1 GGP = 4.62430 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
GGP
|1 QAR
|0.216249 GGP
|5 QAR
|1.08124 GGP
|10 QAR
|2.16249 GGP
|25 QAR
|5.40622 GGP
|50 QAR
|10.8124 GGP
|100 QAR
|21.6249 GGP
|500 QAR
|108.124 GGP
|1,000 QAR
|216.249 GGP
|5,000 QAR
|1,081.24 GGP
|10,000 QAR
|2,162.49 GGP
1 QAR = 0 GGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21766
|0.22245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21446
|0.21446
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.21627
|0.21771
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.More Guernsey Pound info
