1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.76976418 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 1.29910 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
GEL
|1 QAR
|0.769764 GEL
|5 QAR
|3.84882 GEL
|10 QAR
|7.69764 GEL
|25 QAR
|19.2441 GEL
|50 QAR
|38.4882 GEL
|100 QAR
|76.9764 GEL
|500 QAR
|384.882 GEL
|1,000 QAR
|769.764 GEL
|5,000 QAR
|3,848.82 GEL
|10,000 QAR
|7,697.64 GEL
1 QAR = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.78848
|0.78848
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.76702
|0.73254
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.77626
|0.75356
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
