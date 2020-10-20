1 QAR to FRF - Convert Qatari Rials to French Francs

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

1.6749073 French Francs

1 FRF = 0.597048 QAR

FRF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:47 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to French Franc

qar
QAR
frf
FRF
1 QAR1.67491 FRF
5 QAR8.37454 FRF
10 QAR16.7491 FRF
25 QAR41.8727 FRF
50 QAR83.7454 FRF
100 QAR167.491 FRF
500 QAR837.454 FRF
1,000 QAR1,674.91 FRF
5,000 QAR8,374.54 FRF
10,000 QAR16,749.1 FRF

Convert French Franc to Qatari Riyal

frf
FRF
qar
QAR
1 FRF0.597048 QAR
5 FRF2.98524 QAR
10 FRF5.97048 QAR
25 FRF14.9262 QAR
50 FRF29.8524 QAR
100 FRF59.7048 QAR
500 FRF298.524 QAR
1,000 FRF597.048 QAR
5,000 FRF2,985.24 QAR
10,000 FRF5,970.48 QAR

QAR to FRF Chart

1 QAR = 0 FRF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

