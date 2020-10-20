1 QAR to ESP - Convert Qatari Rials to Spanish Pesetas

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

42.484664 Spanish Pesetas

1 ESP = 0.0235379 QAR

ESP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Spanish Peseta conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:47 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Spanish Peseta

1 QAR42.4847 ESP
5 QAR212.423 ESP
10 QAR424.847 ESP
25 QAR1,062.12 ESP
50 QAR2,124.23 ESP
100 QAR4,248.47 ESP
500 QAR21,242.3 ESP
1,000 QAR42,484.7 ESP
5,000 QAR212,423 ESP
10,000 QAR424,847 ESP

Convert Spanish Peseta to Qatari Riyal

1 ESP0.0235379 QAR
5 ESP0.11769 QAR
10 ESP0.235379 QAR
25 ESP0.588448 QAR
50 ESP1.1769 QAR
100 ESP2.35379 QAR
500 ESP11.769 QAR
1,000 ESP23.5379 QAR
5,000 ESP117.69 QAR
10,000 ESP235.379 QAR

QAR to ESP Chart

1 QAR = 0 ESP

1 Qatari Riyal to Spanish Peseta stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

