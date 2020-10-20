1 QAR to DOT - Convert Qatari Rials to Polkadot

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

0.044451618543956 Polkadot

1 DOT = 22.4964 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Polkadot conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:40 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Polkadot

qar
QAR
dot
DOT
1 QAR0.0444516 DOT
5 QAR0.222258 DOT
10 QAR0.444516 DOT
25 QAR1.11129 DOT
50 QAR2.22258 DOT
100 QAR4.44516 DOT
500 QAR22.2258 DOT
1,000 QAR44.4516 DOT
5,000 QAR222.258 DOT
10,000 QAR444.516 DOT

Convert Polkadot to Qatari Riyal

dot
DOT
qar
QAR
1 DOT22.4964 QAR
5 DOT112.482 QAR
10 DOT224.964 QAR
25 DOT562.409 QAR
50 DOT1,124.82 QAR
100 DOT2,249.64 QAR
500 DOT11,248.2 QAR
1,000 DOT22,496.4 QAR
5,000 DOT112,482 QAR
10,000 DOT224,964 QAR

QAR to DOT Chart

1 QAR = 0 DOT

1 Qatari Riyal to Polkadot stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0489470.048947
Low
0.0379550.030379
Average
0.0438500.040091
Volatility
3.38%3.75%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

