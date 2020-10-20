1.00 Qatari Riyal =
1.9737065 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 0.506661 QAR
QAR
CNH
|1 QAR
|1.97371 CNH
|5 QAR
|9.86853 CNH
|10 QAR
|19.7371 CNH
|25 QAR
|49.3427 CNH
|50 QAR
|98.6853 CNH
|100 QAR
|197.371 CNH
|500 QAR
|986.853 CNH
|1,000 QAR
|1,973.71 CNH
|5,000 QAR
|9,868.53 CNH
|10,000 QAR
|19,737.1 CNH
1 QAR = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.0045
|2.0076
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.9621
|1.9621
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.9878
|1.9938
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.20%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
