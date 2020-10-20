1 QAR to ATS - Convert Qatari Rials to Austrian Schillings

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

3.5139028 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 0.284584 QAR

ATS replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Qatari Riyal to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:39 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Austrian Schilling

qar
QAR
ats
ATS
1 QAR3.5139 ATS
5 QAR17.5695 ATS
10 QAR35.139 ATS
25 QAR87.8476 ATS
50 QAR175.695 ATS
100 QAR351.39 ATS
500 QAR1,756.95 ATS
1,000 QAR3,513.9 ATS
5,000 QAR17,569.5 ATS
10,000 QAR35,139 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to Qatari Riyal

ats
ATS
qar
QAR
1 ATS0.284584 QAR
5 ATS1.42292 QAR
10 ATS2.84584 QAR
25 ATS7.1146 QAR
50 ATS14.2292 QAR
100 ATS28.4584 QAR
500 ATS142.292 QAR
1,000 ATS284.584 QAR
5,000 ATS1,422.92 QAR
10,000 ATS2,845.84 QAR

QAR to ATS Chart

1 QAR = 0 ATS

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.257230.25867
Low
0.251880.25188
Average
0.255380.25519
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

