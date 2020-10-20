1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.49283853 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 2.02906 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
ANG
|1 QAR
|0.492839 ANG
|5 QAR
|2.46419 ANG
|10 QAR
|4.92839 ANG
|25 QAR
|12.321 ANG
|50 QAR
|24.6419 ANG
|100 QAR
|49.2839 ANG
|500 QAR
|246.419 ANG
|1,000 QAR
|492.839 ANG
|5,000 QAR
|2,464.19 ANG
|10,000 QAR
|4,928.39 ANG
1 QAR = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49398
|0.49398
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49102
|0.49099
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.49205
|0.49194
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20%
|0.16%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Dutch Guilder info
