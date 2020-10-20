1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.670605540274725 Cardano
1 ADA = 1.49119 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
ADA
|1 QAR
|0.670606 ADA
|5 QAR
|3.35303 ADA
|10 QAR
|6.70606 ADA
|25 QAR
|16.7651 ADA
|50 QAR
|33.5303 ADA
|100 QAR
|67.0606 ADA
|500 QAR
|335.303 ADA
|1,000 QAR
|670.606 ADA
|5,000 QAR
|3,353.03 ADA
|10,000 QAR
|6,706.06 ADA
1 QAR = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74139
|0.74139
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58118
|0.44626
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.66051
|0.60162
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.83%
|3.74%
The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Cardano is ADA.
