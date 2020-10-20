1.00 Maltese Lira =
61,288.94 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 0.0000163162 MTL
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
ZMK
|1 MTL
|61,288.9 ZMK
|5 MTL
|306,445 ZMK
|10 MTL
|612,889 ZMK
|25 MTL
|1,532,220 ZMK
|50 MTL
|3,064,450 ZMK
|100 MTL
|6,128,890 ZMK
|500 MTL
|30,644,500 ZMK
|1,000 MTL
|61,288,900 ZMK
|5,000 MTL
|306,445,000 ZMK
|10,000 MTL
|612,889,000 ZMK
1 MTL = 0 ZMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|28.715
|29.673
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|25.739
|25.739
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|27.626
|27.908
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.37%
|1.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.More Zambian Kwacha info
