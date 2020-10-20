1 MTL to XPF - Convert Maltese Liri to CFP Francs

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

277.96819 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 0.00359753 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:34 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to CFP Franc

mtl
MTL
xpf
XPF
1 MTL277.968 XPF
5 MTL1,389.84 XPF
10 MTL2,779.68 XPF
25 MTL6,949.2 XPF
50 MTL13,898.4 XPF
100 MTL27,796.8 XPF
500 MTL138,984 XPF
1,000 MTL277,968 XPF
5,000 MTL1,389,840 XPF
10,000 MTL2,779,680 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to Maltese Lira

xpf
XPF
mtl
MTL
1 XPF0.00359753 MTL
5 XPF0.0179877 MTL
10 XPF0.0359753 MTL
25 XPF0.0899384 MTL
50 XPF0.179877 MTL
100 XPF0.359753 MTL
500 XPF1.79877 MTL
1,000 XPF3.59753 MTL
5,000 XPF17.9877 MTL
10,000 XPF35.9753 MTL

MTL to XPF Chart

1 MTL = 0 XPF

1 Maltese Lira to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
119.33119.33
Low
119.33119.33
Average
119.33119.33
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xpf

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

, ratings