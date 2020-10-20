1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.002458611313204 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 406.734 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.002458611313204 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 406.734 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
XPD
|1 MTL
|0.00245861 XPD
|5 MTL
|0.0122931 XPD
|10 MTL
|0.0245861 XPD
|25 MTL
|0.0614653 XPD
|50 MTL
|0.122931 XPD
|100 MTL
|0.245861 XPD
|500 MTL
|1.22931 XPD
|1,000 MTL
|2.45861 XPD
|5,000 MTL
|12.2931 XPD
|10,000 MTL
|24.5861 XPD
1 MTL = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012037
|0.0012037
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010487
|0.00099432
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011401
|0.0011115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.64%
|2.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings