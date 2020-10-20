1 MTL to XCD - Convert Maltese Liri to East Caribbean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

6.8080404 East Caribbean Dollars

1 XCD = 0.146885 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to East Caribbean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:34 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to East Caribbean Dollar

mtl
MTL
xcd
XCD
1 MTL6.80804 XCD
5 MTL34.0402 XCD
10 MTL68.0804 XCD
25 MTL170.201 XCD
50 MTL340.402 XCD
100 MTL680.804 XCD
500 MTL3,404.02 XCD
1,000 MTL6,808.04 XCD
5,000 MTL34,040.2 XCD
10,000 MTL68,080.4 XCD

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to Maltese Lira

xcd
XCD
mtl
MTL
1 XCD0.146885 MTL
5 XCD0.734426 MTL
10 XCD1.46885 MTL
25 XCD3.67213 MTL
50 XCD7.34426 MTL
100 XCD14.6885 MTL
500 XCD73.4426 MTL
1,000 XCD146.885 MTL
5,000 XCD734.426 MTL
10,000 XCD1,468.85 MTL

MTL to XCD Chart

1 MTL = 0 XCD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to East Caribbean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.94162.9479
Low
2.88562.8705
Average
2.90482.9082
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

More East Caribbean Dollar info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings