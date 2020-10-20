1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.082411108452221 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 12.1343 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
XAG
|1 MTL
|0.0824111 XAG
|5 MTL
|0.412056 XAG
|10 MTL
|0.824111 XAG
|25 MTL
|2.06028 XAG
|50 MTL
|4.12056 XAG
|100 MTL
|8.24111 XAG
|500 MTL
|41.2056 XAG
|1,000 MTL
|82.4111 XAG
|5,000 MTL
|412.056 XAG
|10,000 MTL
|824.111 XAG
1 MTL = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037189
|0.040644
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034755
|0.033719
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.036393
|0.037166
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.03%
|1.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
