1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,527.9688 Central African Francs

1 XAF = 0.000654464 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Central African CFA Franc BEAC conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

mtl
MTL
xaf
XAF
1 MTL1,527.97 XAF
5 MTL7,639.84 XAF
10 MTL15,279.7 XAF
25 MTL38,199.2 XAF
50 MTL76,398.4 XAF
100 MTL152,797 XAF
500 MTL763,984 XAF
1,000 MTL1,527,970 XAF
5,000 MTL7,639,840 XAF
10,000 MTL15,279,700 XAF

Convert Central African CFA Franc BEAC to Maltese Lira

xaf
XAF
mtl
MTL
1 XAF0.000654464 MTL
5 XAF0.00327232 MTL
10 XAF0.00654464 MTL
25 XAF0.0163616 MTL
50 XAF0.0327232 MTL
100 XAF0.0654464 MTL
500 XAF0.327232 MTL
1,000 XAF0.654464 MTL
5,000 XAF3.27232 MTL
10,000 XAF6.54464 MTL

MTL to XAF Chart

1 MTL = 0 XAF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Central African CFA Franc BEAC stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
655.96655.96
Low
655.96655.96
Average
655.96655.96
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info

