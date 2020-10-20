1 MTL to WST - Convert Maltese Liri to Samoan Tala

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

6.8935306 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 0.145064 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:21 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Samoan Tala

mtl
MTL
wst
WST
1 MTL6.89353 WST
5 MTL34.4677 WST
10 MTL68.9353 WST
25 MTL172.338 WST
50 MTL344.677 WST
100 MTL689.353 WST
500 MTL3,446.77 WST
1,000 MTL6,893.53 WST
5,000 MTL34,467.7 WST
10,000 MTL68,935.3 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to Maltese Lira

wst
WST
mtl
MTL
1 WST0.145064 MTL
5 WST0.725318 MTL
10 WST1.45064 MTL
25 WST3.62659 MTL
50 WST7.25318 MTL
100 WST14.5064 MTL
500 WST72.5318 MTL
1,000 WST145.064 MTL
5,000 WST725.318 MTL
10,000 WST1,450.64 MTL

MTL to WST Chart

1 MTL = 0 WST

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.96862.9872
Low
2.91762.8607
Average
2.93732.9511
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings