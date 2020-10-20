1 MTL to VUV - Convert Maltese Liri to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

299.77784 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 0.00333580 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

mtl
MTL
vuv
VUV
1 MTL299.778 VUV
5 MTL1,498.89 VUV
10 MTL2,997.78 VUV
25 MTL7,494.45 VUV
50 MTL14,988.9 VUV
100 MTL29,977.8 VUV
500 MTL149,889 VUV
1,000 MTL299,778 VUV
5,000 MTL1,498,890 VUV
10,000 MTL2,997,780 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to Maltese Lira

vuv
VUV
mtl
MTL
1 VUV0.0033358 MTL
5 VUV0.016679 MTL
10 VUV0.033358 MTL
25 VUV0.0833951 MTL
50 VUV0.16679 MTL
100 VUV0.33358 MTL
500 VUV1.6679 MTL
1,000 VUV3.3358 MTL
5,000 VUV16.679 MTL
10,000 VUV33.358 MTL

MTL to VUV Chart

1 MTL = 0 VUV

1 Maltese Lira to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
130.58130.87
Low
127.03127.03
Average
128.37129.08
Volatility
0.69%0.60%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.

More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info

, ratings