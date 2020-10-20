1.00 Maltese Lira =
31,904.411 Uzbekistani Sums
1 UZS = 0.0000313436 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
UZS
|1 MTL
|31,904.4 UZS
|5 MTL
|159,522 UZS
|10 MTL
|319,044 UZS
|25 MTL
|797,610 UZS
|50 MTL
|1,595,220 UZS
|100 MTL
|3,190,440 UZS
|500 MTL
|15,952,200 UZS
|1,000 MTL
|31,904,400 UZS
|5,000 MTL
|159,522,000 UZS
|10,000 MTL
|319,044,000 UZS
1 MTL = 0 UZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13,779
|13,860
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|13,430
|13,430
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|13,564
|13,620
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.More Uzbekistani Som info
