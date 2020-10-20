1 MTL to UZS - Convert Maltese Liri to Uzbekistani Sums

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

31,904.411 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 0.0000313436 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:21 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Uzbekistani Som

mtl
MTL
uzs
UZS
1 MTL31,904.4 UZS
5 MTL159,522 UZS
10 MTL319,044 UZS
25 MTL797,610 UZS
50 MTL1,595,220 UZS
100 MTL3,190,440 UZS
500 MTL15,952,200 UZS
1,000 MTL31,904,400 UZS
5,000 MTL159,522,000 UZS
10,000 MTL319,044,000 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Maltese Lira

uzs
UZS
mtl
MTL
1 UZS0.0000313436 MTL
5 UZS0.000156718 MTL
10 UZS0.000313436 MTL
25 UZS0.000783591 MTL
50 UZS0.00156718 MTL
100 UZS0.00313436 MTL
500 UZS0.0156718 MTL
1,000 UZS0.0313436 MTL
5,000 UZS0.156718 MTL
10,000 UZS0.313436 MTL

1 Maltese Lira to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
13,77913,860
Low
13,43013,430
Average
13,56413,620
Volatility
0.44%0.37%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Uzbekistani Som info

